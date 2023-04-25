Royal Marine breaks marathon record with fridge on back
A Royal Marine who ran the London Marathon carrying a fridge has set a world record, the Royal Navy says.
Cpl Sam Hammond, 30, completed the 26.2-mile route with the appliance, dubbed "Fridget Jones", on his back on Sunday in four hours and 52 minutes.
The Royal Navy said he beat the previous world record by 57 minutes. The record attempt will now be verified by Guinness World Records.
The Cornwall-based marine was raising money for armed forces charity SSAFA.
Cpl Hammond, based at RNAS Culdrose, Helston, had only scooped his first Guinness World Record for running a half-marathon with his fridge, weighing in at 57.9lb (26.3kg), in Brighton in February.
The record comes under the category of "marathon carrying a household appliance (white goods)".
He said he "started off really well" on the London run, although he ended up "accidentally running too fast for the first 15 miles" and "cramp became my enemy" in the 21st mile.
He said: "The battle got tough ... a mixture of walking and running saw me struggle to the finish."
He had been unable to train with weight at that distance and so had never actually run the full 26 miles before he started the marathon.
He said: "It was discipline rather than motivation that got me through... At no point did I think about ditching the fridge.
"I am elated to have done it."
The 30-year-old weapons instructor, who was back at work the following day, has raised more than £4,700 for SSAFA.