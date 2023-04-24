Knifepoint robber steals 'significant amount' of cash in Newquay
- Published
A member of staff was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Newquay.
A man entered a commercial premises on East Street at around 20:00 BST making threats and demanding money, Devon and Cornwall police said.
A male staff member said he was threatened with a knife before the suspect left "with a significant amount of cash".
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6ft 2in (1.87m) tall, of slim build, and was wearing all black and a blue face mask.
He is thought to have left in the direction of the town centre, and may have gone up Grosvenor Avenue.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.