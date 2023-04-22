Man stuck in mud rescued from Camel Estuary

Fire engine on the shoreHM Coastguard Padstow
Coastguard rescuers, ambulances, a fire crew and a lifeboat were all called to help

A man who got stuck in mud in an estuary had to be rescued from water which was rising up to his chest.

The man became stuck on the foreshore of the Camel Estuary, north Cornwall, just before 16:15 (BST) on Friday, as the tide was coming in.

He was pulled out by the Rock RNLI Lifeboat crew and taken to shore.

He was assessed by paramedics and he was able to walk to an ambulance, which then transferred him to hospital in Truro.

HM Coastguard Padstow
The Rock RNLI Lifeboat was able to bring the man to safety in a rising tide

The lifeboat crew were able to float their boat alongside the man and pull him onboard.

Emily Trapnell, coastguard watch officer, said: "We had an extremely fast response...

"They were able to free this gentleman from the mud at which point the tide was up to this gentleman's chest, so a very scary afternoon for him, but luckily a very happy ending."

