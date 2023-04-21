Man jailed for 11 years for 1988 rape in Cornwall
- Published
A man who raped a woman in 1988 has been jailed for 11 years.
Martin Butler, 61, of York Road, Stevenage, had been in Mevagissey, in Cornwall, when it happened, Truro Crown Court heard.
Robert Readfern, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), praised the "bravery of the victim".
At a trial at the court in February, Butler was found guilty of rape and buggery.
'Resilience and courage'
Det Con Sarah Davison, officer in the case, said: "We are pleased that justice has been served, and that Butler has been sent to prison where he will stay for a considerable time.
"We wish to pay tribute to the victim, for her resilience and courage in coming forward and giving evidence."
Mr Readfern said: "This conviction would not have happened without the bravery of the victim in coming forward to tell her story, and I commend her for doing so.
"I would also like to commend and thank the two additional complainants who assisted the prosecution's case as bad character witnesses, helping us to secure a conviction.
"This case demonstrates the commitment of the police and CPS to bringing offenders to justice, regardless of how much time has passed since an offence was committed.
"I hope that successful prosecution such as this one will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report what happened to them."