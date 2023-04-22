Cornwall's night-time economy will 'suffer' amid parking changes
Cornwall's night-time economy will "suffer" when free evening parking ends in some of the county's busiest car parks, a councillor warns.
Cornwall Council plans a new zonal system for tariffs for 135 car parks.
Loic Rich, Independent councillor for the Tregolls division in Truro, said new evening tariffs meant night-time businesses "could really suffer".
But councillor Connor Donnithorne, portfolio holder for transport, disputed the claims.
At a meeting of the full council on Tuesday, Mr Rich said "a lot of restaurants and night-time businesses could really suffer" and "it's a really significant boost for town centres to have that free parking in the evening".
"A couple of pounds does add a lot to a meal or a drink - it will put people off."
The comments come after it was announced new evening parking charges were being reduced from £2.50 to £2 following a public consultation.
Mr Donnithorne said: "I've always said we'll keep this under review, but I don't think a £2 parking charge is going to put a significant number of people off going into our local communities."
The scheme means pay and display and pay-on-foot car parks will still be grouped into three "zones" from the end of May.
These are Zone A (the busiest areas which are well served by public transport and walking and cycle routes), Zone B and Zone C.
Free evening parking, between 18:00 and midnight, will now be £2 in Zone A.
Areas featuring Zone A car parks include Truro, Bude, Fowey, Hayle, Polzeath, Widemouth Bay, Marazion, Looe, Padstow, Perranporth, Polzeath, Port Isaac and Seaton.
