Rare black seal released back into the sea in Cornwall
- Published
A rare black seal found injured on a beach in Cornwall has been released back into the sea.
The female pup was admitted to the Cornish Sea Sanctuary in February with breathing difficulties, a small wound and was underweight.
She was taken to the sanctuary in Gweek after she was spotted by locals on a Cornish beach.
Experts say the seal, named Liquorice by staff, is completely black which is a rare sight.
Liquorice is melanistic, which is caused when too much of the pigment melanin has been produced, giving her black eyes, fur and nails.
When she was taken to the sanctuary in February, curator Tamara Cooper, said: "It's not often we see melanistic pups, especially female ones, and even rarer to see them coming through our own doors."
The pup was released into the sea on Friday morning at Perranuthnoe beach alongside two other pups called Turmeric and Sage.