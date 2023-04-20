Floral tributes in Liskeard after three killed in crash
- Published
Floral tributes have been laid in Liskeard after three people died when a car crashed and burst into flames.
The crash, on the A390 between Merrymeet and St Ive, in Cornwall, happened at about 23:50 BST on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 18 and 30, and a 16-year-old boy died at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said two boys and two girls, from Liskeard, were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force said it had seized a second vehicle "which is believed to be linked to the incident".
Mayor of Liskeard Simon Cassidy, said the tight-knit town was "pulling together" after the tragedy.
"It's devastating for the community and many people are heartbroken across Liskeard," he said.
"It's an absolute tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services, who have had to deal with this.
"What we need to do is come together and pull together [as a town]."
Liskeard School and Community College said it was supporting all those affected by the crash.
'Shocked and upset'
"The school would like to express sympathy and condolences to all those affected by this incident and recognise that there will be students, families and staff connected to the school who will be shocked and upset," it said in a statement.
"Pastoral staff and bereavement counsellors will be available in designated spaces in the school today and in the days and weeks to come."
Officers said those who died had yet to be formally identified "but their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers".
The force said any information on the crash should be reported to police.