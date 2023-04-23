Cornwall council to sell eight abandoned boats
A series of abandoned vessels in Penzance harbour have been put up for sale by Cornwall council.
In February, the Harbours Board agreed eight boats that were unserviceable or neglected would be disposed of.
The council also agreed it would pay for three boats that are at risk of sinking in the harbour to be dismantled, at a cost of £128,000.
A report found the vessels were "in a deteriorating condition" and posed "increased risk" to safe operations.
It said: "Owners of these vessels are uncontactable or unresponsive to communications... we are now seeking to recover these costs via the agreed council protocol.
"Powers are available to the Harbours Board to seek that these vessels are removed or disposed of from the harbour, removing these vessels will increase space for new harbour users and allow us to accept new customers."
The council said boats for sale were being "sold as seen", with "no guarantee of general condition or seaworthiness".
Purchasers will be required to remove the vessel from the harbour within seven days unless otherwise agreed, and the sale will not guarantee an available mooring.
The three boats set to be dismantled are unfit to tow out of the harbour, the board said.
