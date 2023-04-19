Cornwall main road closed after serious collision say police
A main road has been closed in Cornwall after a serious collision, say police.
The crash, between Merrymeet and St Ive on the A390, was reported shortly before midnight and the road remains closed, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes as the road is "likely to remain closed for the majority of the day", said the force.
Officers said there would be further updates later.
