Jewellery 'worth tens of thousands' taken in Cornwall mansion raid
Jewellery believed to be "worth tens of thousands of pounds" has been taken during a burglary at a mansion house in Cornwall, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a "large quantity" of items was taken during the raid at Enys House, near Penryn.
It was believed to have been broken into overnight between 1 and 2 April, officers said.
Police added they were trying to trace how any burglars got to and from the scene.
The force said: "It was reported that entry was gained to the property and a large quantity of jewellery was taken, believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds."
DC Hannah Milburn, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "It's currently not known which direction the suspect(s) travelled from or by what means and I hope that someone may have information which can assist us."
She asked for anyone with "any relevant dashcam footage or CCTV footage in the area" to get in contact.
The house, built in the 1830s, is preparing to host its annual bluebell festival in its gardens.
