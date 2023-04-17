Friends take top spots in surf championships held in Newquay
- Published
Surfing friends Luke Dillon and Lukas Skinner took first and second place in the English Championships.
The pair took turns sharing the lead in the event final which was held at Fistral in Newquay at the weekend.
Dillon, who won the championship for the fourth time in a row, said: "We had a big hug afterwards, it was super cool."
The pair are now hoping for a place in the Olympics in 2024.
Lukas, 15, from Perranporth, Cornwall, went into the competition fresh from winning the Ripcurl Gromsearch International Final in Australia.
It was the first time a British surfer had won the competition for under 16s.
"He had a lot of momentum behind him," said Dillon, from Newquay, who cheered Lukas on when he won the Gromsearch European Final in January.
"I have watched Lukas get really good really fast and it was great being in the final with him."
The pair have been surfing together for the last three years.
"He is just getting started," said 28-year-old Dillon.
"It's really exciting for British surfing which has a big star on the way, it will be great to watch him over the next 15 years."
Dillon, who missed out on selection for the Olympics in 2020, will be in France with Lukas next weekend for the first stages of selection for the Olympics in 2024.
Lauren Sandland, 17, from Crantock, near Newquay, won the women's event, impressing the judges with her snappy turns.
Lauren, who missed the event through injury last year, won it for the first time aged 15 in 2021.
