Davidstow Flying Club: Nine aircraft destroyed in suspected arson attack
A suspected arson attack has caused up to £300,000 worth of damage to a flying school in Cornwall, members have said.
Davidstow Flying Club said nine aircraft were destroyed in the fire that broke out in its main hangar on Tuesday at about 22:45 BST.
Lloyd Edwards, from the club, said it was the second suspected arson attack at the airfield in as many years.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the fire was being treated as suspicious and urged witnesses to come forward.
Mr Edwards said the fire was a "kick in the teeth" and club members were devastated.
He said the damage caused at Davidstow Aerodrome near Camelford, was estimated to be between £250,000-£300,000 and the club now faced "unsustainable" insurance premiums.
"We're all people who push a lot and we've got a lot of energy, zest and enthusiasm - when it's taken away from you like this, it's such a kick in the teeth," he said.
"The energy that you give into a hobby and a passion is then destroyed by one individual.
"It's very, very hard to take."
Gary Perry, a flight instructor at Air Cornwall, said the future of his business was now in jeopardy.
"The financial cost is incredible," he said.
"Devastated, shocked and appalled are the only words you can come up with.
"I've not only lost my aircraft, I've lost my living."
Police urged anyone with information about the fire to get in touch.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them," the force said.