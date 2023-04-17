Neighbourhood police operation begins in Cornwall
An operation has been launched by Cornwall's neighbourhood police to highlight the work it does to keep it "one of the safest places" in the UK.
The force said operation Loki had been launched in Truro, and would be launched in Falmouth on 24 April.
It said policing tactics, including schools prevention activity and traffic operations, would be highlighted.
Ch Supt Ben Deer said the events would show the "vital work" neighbourhood policing teams do.
'A trusted presence'
"Our neighbourhood policing teams will be targeting areas of concern and responding to anti-social behaviour, to safeguard our community and investigate crime, with extra policing patrols in key areas at key times," he said.
Ch Supt Deer, commander of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Police team, said he hoped the operation would encourage people to "speak to us and see us as a trusted presence" in the community.
Ch Insp of West Cornwall James Honeywill said: "Our police teams will be speaking to members of the public and engaging with businesses, checking licensee practices, safeguarding students, dealing with incidences including the misuse of drugs and alcohol on the streets."
The operation will also run in Devon in Torquay, Exeter, Barnstable and Plymouth - all of the force's safer streets funded areas - and it is expected to run for four weeks in each location.
