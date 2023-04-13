New waste and recycling facility approved for Cornwall
A new facility to deal with Cornwall's waste and recycling has been approved by a council committee.
The strategic planning committee unanimously agreed to grant planning permission for a new facility at Hallenbeagle.
The building will be able to process up to 140,000 tonnes of waste, including food waste and recyclable materials.
The council confirmed the new service would be operating across Cornwall by 2025.
Councillors also requested operators to place solar panels on the roof of the new building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
It said the facility was needed to ensure the council could roll out its new waste collection service, which would see rubbish collection change from weekly to fortnightly in late 2023.
The council said its processed food waste would be transported out of Cornwall and to a facility in Devon at the beginning of its operations.
Cabinet member responsible for waste services Carol Mould said the council would "ideally" have an anaerobic digester facility in Cornwall.
The applicants in charge of creating the new facility said it would be ready to process the expected rise in recycling as well as the food waste collected from homes.
