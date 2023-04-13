Water levels in Devon and Cornwall remain under 'immense pressure'
A water company said supplies in Devon and Cornwall remained under "immense and increasing pressure", despite recent rainfall.
South West Water (SWW) said reservoir levels were 17% lower than at the same time last year.
The company reminded customers to "proactively reduce usage" and "only use the water they need".
A consumer group said tourists also needed to be made aware of the water situation in the region.
SWW said: "Over the past year, we have seen the direct consequences of climate change," the company said.
"Rain is becoming less consistent and when it does rain, it increasingly arrives in short intensive bursts and does not absorb into the ground.
"Despite our interventions and the fantastic efforts of our customers, the region's water resources are under immense and increasing pressure."
'Precious resource'
Cath Jones, from the Consumer Council for Water, said: "It's really important we make people aware as they come into the region that they do need to be careful of water," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"Water is a precious resource, but especially for Cornwall.
"We cannot afford to be wasting water - we need to be careful now so that we can avoid more serious restrictions coming into force later in the spring or summer."
Cornwall's main reservoir at Colliford is at 60% of its total capacity, according to the SWW's most recent figures.
A hosepipe ban remains in place for Cornwall and a small part of north Devon.