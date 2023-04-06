NHS in Devon and Cornwall braces for Easter and strike disruption
- Published
NHS leaders are urging people to use health and care services wisely as a busy Easter weekend and a four-day junior doctors' strike loom.
Some junior doctors are expected to join the national walkout from 11-15 April in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The NHS in Cornwall said it would prioritise emergency and life-threatening situations.
But it warned some operations and appointments may be postponed.
It also advised people to seek help from other sources, such as pharmacies, online services, GPs and minor injury units, for less urgent problems.
People with mental health concerns can also call a 24/7 helpline on 0800 038 5300.
The NHS said it was working hard to minimise the impact of the strike, but asked for the public's help to make sure that care was available for those who needed it most.
Michael Marsh, medical director at NHS England South West, told BBC News: "The NHS is likely to have to really work hard to deliver everything it needs to for the emergency services.
"And of course we want to pick up elective services as soon as possible afterwards that will have been cancelled."
The South West is expecting thousands of tourists to put pressure on local NHS.
"It's great that tourists love coming to the South West, but when they do we ask that you bring your own medication and if you have a problem your first port of call should be your GP," he said.
Dr Nigel Acheson, chief medical officer at NHS Devon, said: "Our priority is to make sure that emergency services, maternity and intensive care are covered but what that might mean is there's a knock-on to more planned procedures.
"We will try and keep as many of those in place as possible and my advice is if you hear nothing from the hospital please do attend."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.