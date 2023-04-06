Devon-based surf forecaster Magic Seaweed loses name in merger
- Published
Global surf forecasting firm Magic Seaweed (MSW) has announced it is losing its name as it merges with California-based Surfline.
MSW, which was created in Kingsbridge, south Devon in 2002, was bought by Surfline in 2017.
Ben Freeston, founder of MSW, told BBC News losing the name was "emotional", but he was "excited for the future".
MSW provides forecasts at more than 4,500 beaches around the world with 2m users a month.
Mr Freeston said the move would take place over time as MSW subscribers were moved over to Surfline.
"It is daunting but we want to do this as quickly as possible," he said.
"I am so passionate about understanding the ocean and sharing that with people and this change really allows us to accelerate our progress.
"Surrendering the logo is a minor price to pay for being in a position to do what we want to do."
Through Surfline, MSW subscribers would still have access to all the core features like 16-day forecasts, surf cams and surf ratings along with all the features of Surfline.
Surfers could also expect "a more personalized forecast" in the future.
Mr Freeston said: "It will not cost any more, but they get more because we are adding value.
"As emotional as this is, I am excited about the future.
"I can't wait for everyone who has been using and supporting MSW for all these years to get their hands on the best of everything we've been creating."
MSW started at a warehouse in Kingsbridge and become one of the world's leading online surf forecasting platforms.
At its core are programmers and oceanographers. drawing data from offshore weather buoys, web cameras and its own long-range forecasting.
It now employs 24 people in the South West including at its European base in Plymouth.
Mr Freeston said no-one would be losing their jobs in the merger and that neither MSW nor Surfline subscribers would be paying any more as a result of the move.
He also said he welcomed feedback on the new service.
"I am pretty confident people will find it works but we want to make sure it works for people," he said.
"The transition will be as seamless as we can make it."
Surfline said in a statement that "by combining their resources on Surfline, all surfers will have access to the best innovations in forecast and camera technology".
It said MSW had been "integral to building Surfline over the last few years, helping us become the global leader in all things surf."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.