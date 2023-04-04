Man accused of murdering Bernadette Rosario in Penwithick appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Cornwall.
Michael Rowe, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Bernadette Rosario, 61, on 28 March.
Devon and Cornwall Police said she was found unresponsive with facial injuries and died at the scene in Penwithick, near St Austell.
Mr Rowe did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
His next court appearance is expected in early May.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.