Perranporth Saints Trail cycle path opens

Perranporth to Goonhavern trail
People can now cycle, walk or ride the full 4.2km of the trail

A new section of trail for walkers, cyclists and horse riders has opened in Cornwall.

The section of the Saints Trail links Perranporth with Cocks Village and on to Goonhavern.

Much of the Saints Trail project was scrapped in February 2022 due to funding problems, with only one section between St Agnes and Threemilestone remaining in its original form.

The Perranporth trail was originally planned to extend to Newquay.

The first part of the Perranporth to Goonhavern trail opened in November 2022.

A new bridge has been built over the road at Reen, between Goonhavern and Cocks Village

Following close to the route of the former Perranporth to Chacewater railway branch line, the 2.6-mile (4.2km) trail crosses land that was previously inaccessible or closed to the public.

The first part of St Agnes to Threemilestone trail also opened in November.

The project has been funded by Cornwall Council, National Highways and the European Regional Development Fund.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.