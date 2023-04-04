Perranporth Saints Trail cycle path opens
A new section of trail for walkers, cyclists and horse riders has opened in Cornwall.
The section of the Saints Trail links Perranporth with Cocks Village and on to Goonhavern.
Much of the Saints Trail project was scrapped in February 2022 due to funding problems, with only one section between St Agnes and Threemilestone remaining in its original form.
The Perranporth trail was originally planned to extend to Newquay.
The first part of the Perranporth to Goonhavern trail opened in November 2022.
Following close to the route of the former Perranporth to Chacewater railway branch line, the 2.6-mile (4.2km) trail crosses land that was previously inaccessible or closed to the public.
The first part of St Agnes to Threemilestone trail also opened in November.
The project has been funded by Cornwall Council, National Highways and the European Regional Development Fund.