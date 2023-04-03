Integrated health plans for Cornwall and Scilly published
New plans for an integrated health and care system for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been published.
The first version of a 10-year strategy set out how to deliver "more joined up, proactive and personalised" services, health bosses said.
If implemented, it would "better meet the needs" of communities, they added.
A collaborative approach would enable "best use" of resources and expertise "that are collectively available" to providers, they also said.
The integrated care strategy (ICS) has been agreed by Cornwall Council, the Council of the Isles of Scilly, the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Partnership, and NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board.
It is a national requirement from NHS England.
Bosses said more than 1,500 local people had provided feedback to help shape the first draft of the ICS.
"This has been achieved through a series of engagement activity and events over the course of many months," they said.
More opportunities to provide feedback on the ICS would be available "before a final version was submitted for approval", they added.