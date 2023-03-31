Man charged with murder of Bernadette Rosario near St Austell
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Cornwall.
Officers were called to an address in Penwithick, near St Austell, at about 18:55 BST on Tuesday after a woman was found with serious facial injuries.
Bernadette Rosario, 61, from St Austell, died at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said Michael Rowe, 36, of no fixed abode in Truro, had been charged with murder.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
