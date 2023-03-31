Truro businesses fear road scheme endangers cyclists' and pedestrians' lives
- Published
Businesses say a plan to improve walking and cycling links could actually endanger lives.
The latest phase of the Truro Loops project aims to narrow the road into Newham Industrial Estate and create a walking and cycle path.
But firms say the plans could mean mirrors of trucks overhanging the path could cause serious injury or a fatality to pedestrians and cyclists.
Cornwall Council has been approached for comment.
Newham Business Improvement District (BID) said Newham Road carried a lot of HGV traffic because the industrial estate was home to businesses such as crane hire company Macsalvors, waste and recycling company Biffa and Truro Recycling Centre.
Bus company First Group also has a depot on site, and there is a Royal Mail delivery office.
Newham BID chair Leigh Ibbotson, said in a letter to the council: "We want to make it very clear that Newham BID believe the proposals pose a danger to the safety of users of Newham.
"We want it formally noted that we foresee the accident statistics rising if these proposals are implemented."
