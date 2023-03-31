Trees down and power cuts in Cornwall due to Storm Mathis
- Published
Stormy weather is causing some traffic disruption and has left more than 400 properties without power in Cornwall.
Storm Mathis brought strong winds and heavy rain to the region, with gusts of up to 93mph (150kph) recorded at Gwennap Head near Penzance.
In Tuckingmill, near Camborne, a fallen tree blocked both lanes of Pendarves road.
Power cuts are affecting properties in Bude, St Ives, Redruth and Hayle, Western Power Distribution said.
