One injured after car crashes into Truro pub
- Published
One person is said to be receiving treatment in hospital after a car crashed into a pub in Cornwall.
The car crashed through the pub's fence and into outdoor tables and chairs on Francis Street in Truro on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 15:48 BST, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
The Wig and Pen pub said in a Facebook post one of its staff members was injured after the crash.
"A huge thank you to everyone who has sent their well wishes following today's incident," it said.
"Our thoughts first and foremost are with our team member who is injured and receiving treatment in hospital."
The pub was not open on Thursday evening.
Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment.
