Cornwall Council scraps plans to raise some parking charges
Cornwall Council has scrapped some plans to increase parking charges following a public consultation.
Almost 1,400 people submitted comments on plans to simplify the system and create three new zones: A B and C.
Connor Donnithorne, the council's Conservative transport portfolio holder, said proposals to introduce winter charging in new areas were "very unpopular" and would not be pursued.
Other proposed increases may also be ditched based on public views.
Initial plans were to place each of the council's 135 car parks in a zone according to how busy they were, and how near to public transport and walking and cycling routes.
However, Mr Donnithorne said the council had taken on board local people's comments from a March consultation and would alter some plans based on that.
He said the proposal to introduce winter charging to car parks that did not currently charge in the winter was very unpopular.
"I have made it clear with the team and cabinet colleagues that actually I will not recommend that winter charging is introduced in those car parks where it currently doesn't apply, if this overall parking policy moves forward," he said.
Concern had also been raised about evening charges in urban areas such as Truro and that "we are looking at what movement can be done, if any, on the cost of those evening charges".
Mr Donnithorne said following the consultation, three car parks in Porthtowan, Penzance and Looe would no longer be earmarked for Zone A charges and instead fall under Zone B, with no evening charges at all.
"Having a zonal approach is certainly not a one size fits all... But there are some car parks where I think it is right that there are some increases," he said.