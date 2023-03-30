Cornwall man mistakenly orders 60 pairs of reading glasses
A man who mistakenly ordered 60 pairs of glasses has conceded he may not have been wearing his spectacles when he placed the order.
Tom Arnold, from Perranporth, Cornwall, went viral on social media after his son posted a photo of the mishap.
He thought he had ordered 12 pairs of reading glasses from Specsavers, but was surprised when a "small mountain" were delivered to his home on Sunday.
The company has refunded the cost of the unwanted glasses.
"I just remember complaining about the packaging - you know, this is an incredible waste of packaging for just a few glasses," Mr Arnold said.
"I opened it up and discovered this small mountain of 60 pairs of reading glasses."
Mr Arnold had mistakenly ordered 12 sets of five glasses instead of 12 individual ones, at a cost of about £120.
"Maybe I didn't have my glasses on," he joked.
He said the reaction to his mistake online had been "a little bit crazy".
"I find it a bit hard to believe... but maybe some people need to have a bit of a laugh - have something a bit funny when there's so much bad news around," he said.
