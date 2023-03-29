Newquay: Three attacked by masked men at Treloggan Trade Park
Three people have been attacked by men wearing masks at an industrial estate, police say.
Officers were called to Treloggan Trade Park in Newquay, Cornwall, at about 08:45 BST on Tuesday after reports that three masked men had entered a business and attacked staff.
Two people suffered head injuries and another suffered an arm injury, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The force said all three received hospital treatment.
Officers said the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf.
Police released a description of the men.
"The first suspect wore a blue puffa jacket, a hooded top over a baseball cap, black trousers and black shoes," it said.
"The second suspect was of thick-set build and wore a black shiny coat and black trousers.
"The third suspect wore a black puffa coat with the hood up, white gloves, black trousers with a pocket on the side and black shoes."
Anyone with information was urged to contact police.