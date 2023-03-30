Liskeard library redevelopment project granted more than £850k
A project to redevelop Liskeard Library has been awarded more than £850,000 of government funding.
The money will be used to update the Passmore Edwards library into a "state of the art public facility", Cornwall Council said.
The project is being run by Plymouth-based Real Ideas Organisation, which will get £855,451 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Real Ideas Organisation CEO Lindsey Hall said it was "brilliant" news.
She said: "It means we can complete the final stage of the capital works needed to renovate Liskeard's Passmore Edwards Library and reopen it to coincide it with the 200th anniversary of John Passmore Edwards' birth.
"It also kickstarts an exciting programme of activities connecting local individuals, community groups, creative and other enterprises with the new immersive tech facilities we aim to offer."
The project is called 'Afina Liskeard', which is the Cornish word for illuminate.
It aims to create a "high-quality flexible space containing a modern library and supporting people of all ages through a range of cultural and community programmes including large immersive events", Cornwall Council said.
Work is already underway and set to be completed and open to the public by the end of 2023.
Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Central, said: "I have long lobbied to see Liskeard's library reopen on Barras Street, barely a week goes by when somebody doesn't stop me to ask when the library will be coming back to its town centre home.
"The people of Liskeard rightly want their library building back."