Lifeguards returning to beaches across South West
Lifeguards are returning to beaches across the South West.
A total of 21 beaches in the region will be lifeguarded for two weeks during the school holidays, until Sunday 16 April.
It follows two weeks of RNLI pre-season training and cover will continue at Fistral, Perranporth, Sennen and Porthmeor until September.
New RNLI figures have revealed that lifeguards covering the South West dealt with 9,835 incidents in 2022.
They also helped 11,858 people and saved 34 lives.
The RNLI works in partnership with councils and private beach-owners each year to set up and roll out a lifeguard service at their request.
For the two-week school Easter holidays between 1 April and 16 April, the following beaches will be patrolled by RNLI lifeguards:
- Cornwall: Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Fistral, Towan, Sennen, Porthmeor, Hayle, Gwithian, Porthtowan, Perranporth, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Constantine Bay, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth and Summerleaze
- Devon: Croyde, Woolacombe, Bantham and Exmouth
Tim Fallowfield, regional lead lifeguard supervisor, said: "We'd highly recommend people to head to one of our RNLI-lifeguarded beaches this Easter and speak to the lifeguards to find out the local beach risks, tides and weather conditions.
"Good weather would be most welcome. However, it's important to remember that the water is usually at its coldest at this time of the year, which increases the risk of cold water shock.
"Additionally, the winter weather at your local beach might have altered the landscape and terrain, so it's essential to familiarise yourself with any new hazards, such as rips or exposed rocks."