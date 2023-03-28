Newquay Airport sees rise in passenger numbers in 2022
- Published
A "busy schedule" led to an increase in passenger numbers at Cornwall's main airport, bosses have said.
Newquay Airport said it served more than 250,000 passengers in 2022 - an additional 150,000 passengers compared with 2021.
It said passenger numbers were expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels this year due to new destinations and airlines.
Bosses said passenger numbers were forecast to hit 450,000 this year.
Amy Smith, the airport's head of commercial, said 2022 had been "a fantastic year" that saw the airport "return to a busy schedule of 115 weekly flights at the peak of the summer season".
'Airlines recognise demand'
She said she expected passenger traffic in 2023 to come close to the record year of 2019 - before the start of the pandemic.
"Having concentrated on ensuring our customers have not only a choice of different destinations but also a variety of airlines on certain routes, we're pleased to be able to offer a selection of services as we see multiple airlines recognise the demand from our catchment," she said.
The airport said it established links to seven new destinations this year - including Belfast City, Copenhagen, Dublin, East Midlands, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Malaga.
Despite the collapse of Flybe in January 2023 and the cancellation of hundreds of Loganair flights in August 2022, the airport said airlines such as Ryanair and Eastern Airways were among those that had experienced growth in Newquay.
In early 2020, the airport closed due to coronavirus travel restrictions before reopening in July of the same year.
It closed again in November 2020 due to a lack of demand before reopening later in 2021.