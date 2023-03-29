Council to decide on Run to the Sun licence
The return of one of Cornwall's most legendary festivals could move a step closer on Wednesday.
Cornwall Council is set to decide whether to to issue a premises licence for a new incarnation of the Run to the Sun (RTTS) event.
The original festival, which started as a classic car rally, ran in Newquay between 1988 and 2013.
A licensing application for the two-day event is set to go before the council's licensing act sub-committee.
The festival wants to serve alcohol and have live music from midday to 02:00 BST on Saturday 27 May, and be open from 10:00 to 17:00 the following day.
Keith Sueme who founded the original festival said it being reborn was "absolutely fantastic".
He added the organisers "taking it back to its roots" was "what I have longed to see".
"It became a victim of its own success," he said.
"What started out as a charity cruise for hot-rods and VWs ended up being a big three-day party at Trevelgue which attracted an awful lot of the local, younger guys in their hatchbacks etc.
"And they weren't really there for car and charity side of things, they just wanted to have a wild party weekend.
"That completely changed the whole character of the event and unfortunately brought about its demise."
The first event was held at Fistral Beach in Newquay when about 70 cars turned up, before moving to Trevelgue holiday park at nearby Porth.
The new event would be held on a 50-acre site opposite Cornwall Airport Newquay, and have a capacity of 4,999 people.
There are two stages planned, along with bars and fairground rides.
Camping and parking would be available on site, with dedicated areas for people to display their classic cars and vans.Event organisers said: "We don't just want to bring back RTTS, we want to bring it back in a purer form, concentrating on the cars and atmosphere from the earlier years which made RTTS what it was back in the day."