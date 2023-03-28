G7 Carbis Bay Hotel viewing area plans submitted
A hotel that built meeting rooms without planning permission for world leaders attending the G7 conference has unveiled new plans for the site.
The Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall was ordered to demolish three meeting rooms in 2022 after they were built ahead of the summit in June 2021.
It has applied to Cornwall Council for permission for "habitat enhancement works" and a viewing area.
The area had previously been filled with trees and wildlife.
Cornwall Council issued an enforcement notice ordering the hotel to remove the pods and meeting rooms and return the site to its original form.
The hotel had appealed against the enforcement notice but lost and has since complied with some of the requirements of the notice, as reported by The Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cornwall Council agreed to relax some of the requirements including extending the time to comply until the end of February 2023.
The initial notice had required the changes be made within six months.
In a design and access statement submitted with the new application the hotel said the buildings, services and decked area with supporting structures have all been removed from the site as directed by the enforcement notice.
The documents stated: "In order to positively support users of the adjacent South West Coast Path, the existing tarmac area will be retained as a rest area, with public seating and views over the bay.
The plans include educational boards with information on the surrounding habitats, new seating and a raised planter, created using the reclaimed timber from the base of the existing timber balustrades.
