Two arrested at Newquay asylum seeker hotel protest
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault following a protest over asylum seekers being housed in a hotel in Newquay.
Devon and Cornwall Police said about 20 protesters and 150 counter-protesters had been involved in the demonstration.
Two other people were issued with Section 35 dispersal antisocial behaviour notices.
Police said the majority of people at the protest had acted peacefully throughout.
It follows a similar protest in February in Newquay, as well as others which have taken place across the country.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers engaged with organisers to ensure everyone in attendance was kept safe, whilst facilitating the public's right to peaceful protest.
Narrowcliff Road was closed at about 10:55 BST when protesters took to the street, to ensure the safety of protesters and the general public, police said.
The road fully reopened at 14:00.
The force said officers would continue engagement with the local community to provide reassurance to residents.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.