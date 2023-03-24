Perranporth 'strong, loving, caring' chef, 38, died at work
Relatives of a "fit and healthy" 38-year-old chef who collapsed and died at work say they are "in shock".
Matt Halford, head chef of the Watering Hole pub in Perranporth, Cornwall, was found in the beachside venue's walk-in fridge on Saturday.
Father-of-three, Mr Halford, a spear fisherman and basketball player, died at the scene, said police.
His mother Joanne Ballinger told BBC News: "He was a strong, loving, caring, hard-working and fun-loving son."
Police, who were called to the Watering Hole at 09:30 GMT on Saturday, said there were no suspicious circumstances about the death of Mr Halford.
The results of a post-mortem are awaited and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
Mr Halford, who worked at the pub with his brothers, barman Jason and chef Lee, "loved his family" and was "loyal and dedicated" to them, said Ms Ballinger.
His brothers and his mother live in the seaside resort of Perranporth where they were brought up.
"I don't know how we are going to manage without him," said Ms Ballinger.
'So unexpected'
"We are all holding each other at the moment.
"It's so unexpected, we are in shock, everything has stopped for us.
"We are blessed that we had him for 38 years and we are dealing with our grief and doing what we can."
Her son, who was renovating his family's home in Perranporth, would be remembered "laughing and joking", said Ms Ballinger.
"I don't think there was one person who could say that they saw him low or depressed."
She said his last visit to a doctor was in 2016.
"If he had any health problems we could understand it, but he did not have anything, he was fit and healthy," she said.
Lee Halford said his brother Matt was "always doing something, he found it hard to stand still".
They had been working out in the gym on the Friday evening before his death.
"If you were struggling he would put his arms around you," he said.
"He would talk strong, but it was always from a place of love.
"He was our brother, soulmate and strength."
The Watering Hole called Mr Halford an "iconic legendary character".
In a Facebook post it said: "We lost the best dad, friend, brother & worker this place will ever see and it's not easy saying this, but we will never find anyone like this again.
"We love you mate and can't quite believe what has happened.
"Perranporth has lost its best man and captain."
