Asylum seeker in Newquay hotel 'prison' regrets UK move
- Published
An asylum seeker says he regrets his decision to come to the UK after experiencing hostility.
Chris, not his real name to protect his identity, was transferred to Newquay, Cornwall, in November 2022 after seeking asylum at an airport.
The Home Office has contracted a number of hotels in Devon and Cornwall to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.
But it said it was an "unacceptable" policy.
Chris, who is gay, is one of an unknown number of asylum seekers staying in the two counties on a temporary basis while their asylum claims are processed.
'Living the same nightmare'
He said he came to the UK seeking "to be me" after escaping family violence because of his sexuality. Same-sex relationships are illegal in his home country, which the BBC cannot disclose to protect his anonymity.
"My step-dad wanted to kill me because of my sexuality," he said.
"November 2022 is when we got the visa access to come to the UK. I told myself this was the opportunity for me to come.
"I saved all the money that I could have saved and booked my flight.
"I came looking, hoping to have a better life in terms of being who I am, being comfortable, not having to worry about anyone looking at me, not being threatened by my family.
"But being here in the United Kingdom is like I'm living the same nightmare."
The use of the hotel in Newquay where Chris and other male asylum seekers are staying has been subject of fierce debate in the town.
Hotels have also been used to house asylum seekers in Torbay, Ilfracombe, and Exeter .
Torbay Council said the "unprecedented" number of arrivals there had put increased pressure on local services and the Home Office has been accused of failing to properly consult on the location of the hotels.
In February, the presence of asylum seekers in Newquay sparked a protest, while a counter-protest was held at the same time aimed at supporting their rights.
Chris said he and others staying at the hotel had also been subjected to verbal abuse.
Speaking about the protest in February, he said: "There were kids shouting F-words, they had flags telling us to go back, why we didn't go to France, showing us the middle finger. It feels humiliating.
"Why am I running from the bad to go to the bad? I'm meant to be going from the bad to the good."
He said people inside the hotel had been battling boredom and uncertainty over the status of their claims.
Chris said many are struggling with their mental health as a result.
"I feel like I'm in a box and I'm just being pressed on - and I'm fighting to come out, but there is no alternative.
"I feel like it is one of the worst decisions I've made. I should have just stayed there... instead of coming here and having to go through all this torture.
"We didn't come to this country to be put away in some prison. They may say it's not a prison, but for us it is. You can make a prison in so many different ways."
Last week, incorrect claims were made on social media that a man inside the hotel had been charged with rape.
Police said the incorrect claims had led to further speculation that "suggested women and children in the town are at risk from attack by those asylum seekers living at the hotel".
'Echo chamber'
Ch Supt Ben Deer, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said social media and disinformation was playing a role in shaping attitudes towards the use of the hotel in Newquay.
"Social media has its place, but it can become an echo chamber," he said.
"I have real concerns that categorically untrue information is being used as a reason to protest."
He said some of the allegations on social media, particularly in relation to women and girls, were "not consistent" with the number of reports to police.
"The reporting that the police are seeing is not consistent with that," he said.
"I would ask people if they do feel unsafe, to report that to police.
"To the people that are putting things on social media, please report your concerns to police so we can ensure that your safety is managed."
Linzi Hanscomb, from the Newquay Refugee Support Group, which is supporting those inside the hotel, said the Home Office needed to improve its communication and provide "certainty" on their situation.
"The support the asylum seekers are supposed to receive from the Home Office… that frequently doesn't happen," she said.
"It's not easy - you don't know how long someone is going to be there.
"Their lives are on hold. They don't want to be stuck in a random hotel in Newquay forever."
The Home Office said it did not comment on operational arrangements for hotels used for asylum accommodation.
However, a spokesman said officials were working to reduce hotel use.
He said: "The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - we remain committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer and the local communities.
"We continue to engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people."