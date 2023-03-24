Cornish homes to get energy-saving upgrades
About 1,200 homes in Cornwall are to qualify for energy-saving upgrades.
Cornwall Council has announced two government-funded schemes for improvements including insulation and solar panels.
Residents of homes with low energy-efficiency ratings are being targeted, especially those in rural areas.
Councillor Olly Monk said it would "help make our residents' homes warmer, cost less to run and reduce their impact on the planet".
Cornwall's cabinet member for housing and planning added: "It also recognises the additional challenges our residents in rural areas have when it comes to heating their homes."
The larger pot of money is a £20.7m Home Upgrade Grant, which is for up to 1,000 private homes in rural parts of Cornwall.
Any homeowner or private tenant whose home has an energy performance certificate between D and G, who lives in a rural area and has a household income of less than £31,000 is eligible to apply.
An additional £4.26m is being made available for social housing energy efficiency improvements.
Cornwall Council is investing £2.5m in the scheme, with the government contributing £1.76m.
About 200 homes managed by Cornwall Housing in Camelford, Millbrook, St Newlyn East, Rock, Port Isaac and Lanivet have been earmarked.
Su Spence, managing director at Cornwall Housing, said: "The funding will be a great boost to our strategy in improving the quality of our homes so that all residents can live in a warm and low-cost property."
Mat Moakes, from OVO Energy which is due to be delivering the upgrades, said: "Now, more than ever, the projects are critical to supporting households during the cost-of-living crisis while also bringing down the carbon footprint of the home."