Pedestrian seriously injured in crash near Gwennap
A man has been seriously injured in a crash that involved a car and a pedestrian in Cornwall.
The crash involved a blue BMW and happened on the A393 near Gwennap at about 19:25 GMT on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said the 38-year-old male pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital by ambulance.
Police have appealed for any witnesses of the crash to get in contact.
The force thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.
