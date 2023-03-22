Police seek Victor Mitchell in connection with alleged threats to kill
Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.
Police are asking anyone who sees Victor Mitchell, 46, also known as Mickey Mitchell, to call 999 immediately.
Mitchell is from Penzance and has links throughout Cornwall, specifically Liskeard, St Austell, Redruth and Camborne, police said.
He is 6ft (1.8m) tall, with dark brown hair and green eyes.
