GWR warns of Cornwall rail disruption after strike action
A rail operator which cancelled all its services on Saturday in Cornwall due to strike action has warned disruption would continue into Sunday.
A Great Western Railway (GWR) spokesman said it was a "really dismal picture" for rail travel.
Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) at 14 train operators walked out on Saturday.
The dispute is over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
Paul Gentleman, GWR spokesman, said they ran no services in Cornwall on Saturday with continued "disruption" on Sunday.
He added: "What we have in the South West, is a really dismal picture.
"On Sunday services will tend to start later, we will have trains that won't necessarily be in the right places.
"That coupled with the engineering work which will be taking place on Sunday as well, we really do encourage people to check before they travel."
He said replacement bus services would be in operation.
Mick Lynch, head of the RMT, said the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) needed to "sort themselves out and settle our dispute with an improved offer".
Strike action also impacted South Western Railway (SWR) services.
RMT members also walked out on Thursday and further strike action is planned for 30 March and 1 April.
On 19 January, the RDG offered the RMT a 9% pay rise over two years for crew and station staff in a bid to end the long-running strike action.
