GWR warns all services cancelled today in Cornwall
- Published
A rail operator has warned it has cancelled all its services today in Cornwall due to strike action.
A Great Western Railway (GWR) spokesman said it was a "really dismal picture" for rail travel in the South West.
Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking across the country.
Workers at 14 train operators including South Western Railway (SWR) are walking out over a long-running dispute over pay, job cuts and conditions.
Paul Gentleman, GWR spokesman, said: "What we have in the South West, is a really dismal picture
"I'm afraid there will be no services at all in Cornwall, the furthest we can actually get is Plymouth."
He said GWR trains would be travelling between Plymouth, Exeter and London Paddington, but disruption would be exacerbated by engineering works.
Services would also be disrupted on Sunday due to engineering works and in the aftermath of strike action, he added.
'Dispute'
Mick Lynch, head of the RMT, said the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) needed to "sort themselves out and settle our dispute with an improved offer".
Across the UK, only between 40 and 50% of trains are expected to run on Saturday, with no services at all in some places.
RMT members also walked out on Thursday and further strike action is planned for 30 March and 1 April.
On 19 January, the RDG offered the RMT a 9% pay rise over two years for crew and station staff in a bid to end the long-running strike action.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.