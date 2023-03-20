Report highlights 'patchy' dementia care in Cornwall
- Published
A health watchdog has identified several areas for improvement in services for people and their carers living with dementia in Cornwall.
Healthwatch Cornwall, an independent publicly-funded organisation, published a report informed by carers.
It covers carers' experiences of health, social care and voluntary sector services in Cornwall.
Dr Allison Hibbert, GP System Lead for Dementia, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, confirmed a need to "improve services".
There are more than 5,000 people in Cornwall diagnosed with dementia.
Dr Hibbert, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System (ICS) Lead for Dementia, along with the Memory Cafe Network, commissioned Healthwatch Cornwall to carry out the research.
It found less than one in two carers (43%) can access a GP when they need to, going down to 33% for those juggling caring and work.
Less than half of carers (49%) said they were recognised by their GP as a carer.
The watchdog said feedback from the 160 carers who took part showed navigating the health and social care system was "often a challenge".
Services and support for people with dementia or memory loss were described by some carers as "patchy or inconsistent".
Feedback also highlighted positive aspects of dementia care, including support from Primary Care Dementia Practitioners (PCDP), described as a "vital link" to secondary care mental health teams.
But the watchdog said: "Many carers struggled to access regular reviews, respite and support leaving them feeling lonely and isolated."
It added: "Information, advice, assessments and financial support were not always volunteered proactively, routinely, or when needed most."
It said staffing and caseload pressures among dementia-trained staff led to "poorer access" for some, while activities and support from voluntary organisations was "not accessible to all".
'Address the gaps'
Dementia care, it said, presents a "significant challenge locally and nationally", and had been named a "key priority" by the county's Integrated Care System.
The report outlines 40 recommendations for developing dementia services and support.
Healthwatch Cornwall said it hoped the health service response would "address the gaps identified".
Dr Hibbert said the report showed a need to address "a wide variety of areas" to improve services.
She said this included access to useful information, recognition of carers, social care, health services for older adults living with dementia, and those with early onset dementia.
Tim Jones, chair of Cornwall Memory Cafe Network, said he hoped providers would place those living with memory loss and their care partners "at the centre" of service provision.
The watchdog said the ICS Dementia Programme Board had confirmed it aims to "address all recommendations" as part of an improvement programme.
The survey ran from 29 April to 2 July 2022 and included 15 in-depth interviews as well as focus groups.
NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care System (ICS) has been asked for comment.