Launceston police step up patrols against vandals
Police have launched a crackdown on vandalism and other anti-social behaviour in Launceston.
Patrols will be stepped up in the town centre and retail park on weekends and evenings after a rise in complaints, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
It said the "spate of vandalism" was "caused by a small number of people".
Police said anyone involved in criminal or anti-social activity risked being arrested and officers urged people to report any vandalism.
Sgt John Stutley told BBC Radio Cornwall: "We can move young people on and if a crime is being committed we have the power of arrest.
"Arrest is a last rather than a first resort, particularly with young people."
