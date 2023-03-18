Cothele Daffodil Festival: Daffodils planted along River Tamar
A total of 5,000 Fortune daffodils have been planted along the banks of the River Tamar for an annual spring festival in Cornwall.
They have been planted in rows at the Cothele estate's Millennium Orchard, "in homage to the region's rich market garden heritage".
The National Trust said more than 300 varieties of daffodil would go on display for the event.
It said this included 200-year-old heirloom varieties.
Named for the money it brought to the area, Fortune "is a big, bright flower and creates an amazing display for visitors driving into the property from St Dominick", a spokesperson said.
The festival will include a traditional daffodil archway, displays and trails.
Dave Bouch, Cotehele's head gardener, said: "Daffodils are much more varied than people may realise and we are particularly proud of our collection which pays tribute to the heritage of the Tamar Valley while showing off nature at her finest".
The festival runs from Saturday 18 March until Sunday 26 March.
