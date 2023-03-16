Green space plans for garden village approved
Plans for about 35 acres of green space and 6km (3.7 miles) of cycling routes at a new development have been approved by councillors.
Cornwall Council's Strategic Planning Committee voted on the proposals which form part of the Langarth Garden Village near Truro.
Up to 3,500 homes are to be built there over the next 20 to 25 years.
It was the first reserved matters application to be submitted after outline planning approval last year.
Part of an area called Governs Park has been set aside as green space for future residents of the Garden Village and those in the surrounding areas, including Threemilestone, Kenwyn and Truro.
Councillor Olly Monk, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: "From the outset we have said we would seek approval for key infrastructure such as the new schools, community buildings and open and green spaces at the start of the project, rather than leaving them until all the housing has been built.
"The team are currently working on reserved matters applications for the first new primary school and for the green infrastructure, with these plans currently due be formally submitted for planning approval ahead of the applications for the first phase of housing."
Work on providing the park and green spaces will begin later this year and is due to be completed in the summer of 2024.