US satellite sites purchased by Goonhilly Earth Station
- Published
A Cornwall-based satellite and space company has bought two American teleports to help increase its satellite coverage.
Goonhilly Earth Station said it hoped the move would boost Cornwall's presence in the international satellite communication market.
The site on the Lizard is the world's only commercial deep space station.
CEO Ian Jones said the purchase would allow customers on both sides of the Atlantic to access its services.
He said: "All three locations are world-renowned for excellent customer service, providing space and satellite communications to government and industry.
"Together we are energised to significantly accelerate our growth and reach."
The company said the purchase would move it "one step closer" to providing a global space and satellite communications network service at all times.
Goonhilly purchased the teleports, which provide links between satellites and ground-based communications, from Satcom Direct's SD Government.
Chris Moore, president of Satcom Direct, said the transition would take its services to the "next level of capabilities".
"The deal allows us to continue innovating our SD hardware, software and connectivity services and Goonhilly to focus on the core business of optimising teleport operations," he said.
Goonhilly space scientist Olivia Smedley said it was exciting news for the company to expand its presence to America.
"One on the west coast, one on the east coast of America will allow us to provide 24/7 access to our deep space missions," she said.
