Camborne regeneration: Town Deal plans are approved
Published
Four projects to revitalise a Cornwall town centre have been approved by the government.
As part of the Camborne Town Deal programme, there will be community facilities and green spaces, new shared workspace, a theatre and a youth café.
It means a final £16.5m of £23.7m in funding awarded is being released to Cornwall Council from the end of March.
It was first announced in June 2021 as part of a £65m "fitting legacy" of the G7 summit in Cornwall.
The money was pledged to be shared among Penzance and St Ives, as well as Camborne.
The four Camborne projects were in addition to seven others announced under the Town Deal fund in September 2022, Cornwall Council said.
They were intended to "increase the vitality of the town while celebrating its rich heritage", it added.
Town Deal projects:
- The Basset Centre and White House: The adjoining buildings will be redeveloped by Camborne Town Council into a state-of-the-art facility including communal spaces, a youth café, updated library and resource centre and performance space
- Co-working space: a long-term disused building will be brought back into use as a modern co-working space
- Camborne Renew: Cornwall Council will deliver improvements to the town centre's streets and public spaces to create a "more accessible, sustainable and appealing place to live, work, shop and visit"
- Kerrier Way: The town council will lead on the enhancement and landscaping of a brownfield site near the Tesco supermarket to create a community green space
Some are expected to finish next year, while others are due to be completed by March 2026.
The Town Deals, a key part of the government's Levelling Up agenda, aim to boost the economy of the regions by regenerating town centres, improving transport, and supporting skills development and business growth.
Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council cabinet member for economy, said it was a "significant milestone" and that the projects would "enhance the town centre and encourage footfall and new enterprise".
Local MP George Eustice, also a member of the Camborne Town Deal board, said the "exciting projects would make a substantial difference to the town".
