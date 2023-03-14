Redruth: Boy, 12, dies after being hit by van
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a van in a Cornwall town, police have said.
A 67-year-old man from Hayle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.
It follows a collision on the A3047 Agar Road junction with Wilson Way, Redruth at about 15:35 GMT on Monday.
The suspect, who was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit, remains in custody, said police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.