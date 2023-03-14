Thousands of drivers caught speeding in Cornwall
Thousands of drivers have been caught speeding by two sets of road cameras in Cornwall, police have said.
Cameras monitoring a 30mph section of the A394 at Longdowns, between Falmouth and Penzance saw 12,540 activations in a year, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Monitoring in Tregolls Road in Truro had more than 17,000 activations in just over a year, the force added.
For both sites, nearly 2,400 fixed penalty notices have been issued and 230 drivers sent directly to court.
The bi-directional cameras at Longdowns saw 11,065 of its activations, between 8 February 2022 and 7 February this year, suitable for a speed course, with 1,354 fixed penalty cases and 121 drivers directly sent to court.
In Truro, cameras on the A390 Tregolls Road were upgraded in 2022 to allow monitoring both directions.
However, between early February 2022 and early February this year, drivers going east-bound caused 7,779 activations, with 7,147 suitable for a speed awareness course.
Fixed penalties were issued in 596 cases and 36 drivers were sent directly to court.
A monitored red light east-bound also saw plus 242 activations, of which 165 were suitable for a red light course, 28 fixed penalties were issued and 49 driver sent directly to court.
West-bound traffic on the route from 6 June 2023 and 27 February this year saw 9,377 activations, with 8,960 suitable for a speed course, 393 fixed penalties given out and 24 cases directly referred to court.
Supt Ryan Doyle, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the cameras were being used because "excess speed... is one of the highest harm impacts on communities".
