Ukraine war: Funeral held for volunteer Chris Parry
- Published
A funeral for a British aid worker who was killed in eastern Ukraine in January is taking place.
Chris Parry, 28, who was born in Truro, Cornwall, and had been living in Cheltenham, died alongside fellow volunteer Andrew Bagshaw, 47.
The pair were attempting to rescue a woman in an area of intense military action when it is believed their car was hit by an artillery shell.
The funeral at Truro Cathedral follows a vigil for peace held on Thursday.
Mr Parry's parents Rob and Christine and his sister, Kate, said after his death was confirmed that his "selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud".
Software engineer Mr Parry "loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving and wanted to travel the world", they said.
"He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals."
Mr Parry told BBC Radio Cornwall's James Churchfield on 2 January that his life in Ukraine, near the eastern city of Bakhmut, was "continuously" under overhead bombardment by Russian forces.
"I feel more at home the closer I get to the front," he said.
"I've been spending so much time there and I'm actually more focused when I'm in those areas that that's where I feel like I have more purpose.
"So I inherently feel happier being there because when I am there, I'm helping somebody."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.