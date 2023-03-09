Exeter nightclub death: Police make two more arrests

Move nightclub, ExeterGoogle
Devon and Cornwall Police have made two more arrests in connection with the death of Lucy Hill at Move in Exeter

Police have made two further arrests in connection with the death of a teenager at a nightclub.

Lucy Hill, 16, from Exmouth, Devon, died after collapsing at a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on 3 December.

At the time a 16-year-old boy from Exmouth, who is now 17, was arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

Two more teenagers have now been arrested, taking the total to three, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

A 17-year-old boy from St Austell, Cornwall, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and being concerned in the production of a Class A drug.

A 17-year-old girl from the Exmouth area was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, police said.

Both have been bailed until June, police confirmed.

The boy arrested in December has been further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class A drug, police said.

He has been bailed until May.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.